Famous feline of 'A Street Cat Named Bob' dies at 14-ish

LONDON (AP) — Bob, a cat whose relationship with the recovering heroin addict who adopted him inspired the book and film "A Street Cat Named Bob," has died. He was at least 14. Publisher Hodder & Stoughton said Tuesday that Bob had died a day earlier. It said in a statement that he "was an […]