The Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame Announce Betsy Pérez as Senior Vice President

Billboard.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Betsy Pérez will also still serve as executive director at Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame and joins other senior vice presidents Claudia Brant, Alexandra Lioutikoff and Jorge Mejia.
