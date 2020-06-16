The Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame Announce Betsy Pérez as Senior Vice President
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Betsy Pérez will also still serve as executive director at Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame and joins other senior vice presidents Claudia Brant, Alexandra Lioutikoff and Jorge Mejia.
Happy Birthday, Billy Joel! William Martin Joel was born
on May 9, 1949, and turns 70. He was born in the Bronx, New York. The pianist released his debut solo album,
'Cold Spring Harbor,' in 1971. He..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24Published