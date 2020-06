Related videos from verified sources Canadian dad overcome with emotion when surprised with husky puppy



This was the adorable moment a dad was surprised with a husky puppy two years after his 13-year-old dog passed away. The clip, filmed on May 19 in Battleford, shows Bailey's dad walking into her.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:49 Published 4 days ago Toddler becomes a member of the Mensa



A toddler has become a member of Mensa and already knows all 50 American states and the alphabet - in three languages. Brainy Izaak Miller, four, has an IQ of 154 - the top one percent for his age.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published on May 26, 2020 Scientists Reveal Why Edvard Munch's The Scream Has Been Degrading For Years



The condition of Edvard Munch’s iconic painting titled “The Scream” has been declining for years, and scientists have figured out the reason behind the degradation. The condition of Edvard.. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:47 Published on May 16, 2020

Tweets about this