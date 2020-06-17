Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West’s 7th Birthday W/ Unforgettable Kanye West Moment + Throwback Clips
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Reality TV star Kim Kardashian wants the world to see how much her oldest daughter has grown in the past seven years. The hip-hop wife of Kanye West went online this week with a batch of pics to celebrate North West‘s born day. Kim x Nori This week, Kardashian-West went to her Instagram page to […]
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fans think they might be dating again after they're spotted out together. Plus, Kanye West might have his own 'Yeezy' makeup and fragrance line coming soon. Plus, Kim Kardashian reveals Saint West's hilarious Mother's Day present. #KylieJenner #TravisScott #KimKardashian
