Sushant Singh Rajput' tribute: Every story, a part of his heart

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
With Chhichhore setting the cash register ringing last year, one would have expected Sushant Singh Rajput to ride the wave of success. However, trade data shows that four of his projects, which were in the pipeline, hit hurdles.

The announcement of Rajput's Chanda Mama Door Ke had garnered much excitement, with the leading man...
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered: Pappu Yadav demands CBI enquiry

 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. Jan Adhikar Party (L) chief Pappu Yadav visited his parental home in Patna and met his family members. While speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the...

People gather in Patna to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, demand CBI probe [Video]

People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna on June 16 to pay tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death case. Rajput had allegedly..

Nepotism versus talent: Sushant Singh’s death fuels Bollywood bullying row [Video]

The tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide has shocked the nation and sparked a fresh debate on the scourge of nepotism in Bollywood. From members of the film fraternity to..

Vivek Oberoi I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour.

Kriti Sanon pens a piercing note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, says 'A part of my heart has gone with you'

 The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput shook and shocked the entire entertainment industry. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his...
Mid-Day

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Vivek Oberoi's heart melting post for the Chhichhore actor will make you emotional

 RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Vivek Oberoi paid tribute to the late actor with an emotional note on social media. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday morning....
Bollywood Life


Atul60264632

Atul RT @Beingrealbeing: Bollywood failed Sushant Singh Rajput but this is what he has earned that International Space University in France pays… 2 minutes ago

chandu_dhfm4005

చందు RT @OkkaduFan9: Thappu ga anukokandi... Thinking to make a tribute on sushant singh rajput... Em antaru.... 3 minutes ago

SuyashSharma8

Suyash Sharma RT @PouloCruelo: “I don’t think I will be watching Sonchiriya now. It will be too much for me. That moment in the film where Lakhna has a v… 10 minutes ago

KathaBunkar

Katha Kahani Bunkar RT @pandeyyji_: TRIBUTE to Sushant Singh Rajput In your life you touched so many . In your death many lives were changed. THE REAL… 15 minutes ago

Divyaa06238725

Divyaa RT @ETimesTV: Watch: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam finalist Jasim Jamal pays a musical tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput https://t.co/Q2i… 15 minutes ago

BabuMahanand

Babu Mahanand RT @ilovekharagpur: As a mark of respect and tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput,can the railways use the chair placed in Kharag… 16 minutes ago

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic Sushant Singh Rajput: International Space University pays tribute to Bollywood actor and more https://t.co/LBrgejXYdn 17 minutes ago