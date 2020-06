Related videos from verified sources Wis. Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley speaks on oral arguments, briefs and research



It's been a busy year of big decisions from the Wisconsin Supreme Court during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:26 Published 11 hours ago Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers



Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LBGTQ+ workers from.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14 Published 1 day ago Supreme Court: Federal Employment Discrimination Laws Protect Gay And Lesbian Workers



The Supreme Court issued a key ruling Monday. Credit: GeoBeats Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this