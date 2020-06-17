Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vicky Kaushal prays for peace and prosperity of all as film fraternity mourns loss of another star

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
As the film fraternity mourns the loss of four of its brightest stars - Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput- actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday prayed for peace and prosperity of all. Kaushal posted a picture of himself where he is seen bowing down as he stands in front of the holiest Sikh shrine - Golden...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise

Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise 01:22

 Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his sadness over Rajput's demise. Actor Ajay Devgn also took...

Related videos from verified sources

Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor

As Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, the social media flooded out with condolences and tributes to versatile actor. From Information and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this

shama7786

SHAMAA 💞 SHAHEERAA 🥰 #YRHPK 🌟🧡 RT @filmfare: .@vickykaushal09's latest social media post is all about peace and strength. https://t.co/u1m70zTnx1 4 hours ago

readnewsdesk

'NewsDesk' Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Vicky Kaushal prays for peace - https://t.co/OMLUrDvNB7 #breakingnews #news… https://t.co/xYNc6nWtig 6 hours ago

Naveen_Babu_07

Naveen RT @filmfare: .@vickykaushal09 prays for strength and positivity post #SushantSinghRajput's demise. https://t.co/u1m70zBMFt 11 hours ago

filmfare

Filmfare .@vickykaushal09's latest social media post is all about peace and strength. https://t.co/u1m70zTnx1 11 hours ago

aadabtelangana

telangana Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Vicky Kaushal prays for peace https://t.co/nU0pdi6tKL 12 hours ago

KTCityTimes

City Times Vicky Kaushal prays for peace and prosperity as Bollywood mourns loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.… https://t.co/ybq7DLlEB8 12 hours ago

sg_flowery

. RT @pinkvilla: #VickyKaushal prays for happiness and peace for everyone as he shares a throwback picture https://t.co/TunVoMr6DC 12 hours ago