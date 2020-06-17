Vicky Kaushal prays for peace and prosperity of all as film fraternity mourns loss of another star
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () As the film fraternity mourns the loss of four of its brightest stars - Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput- actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday prayed for peace and prosperity of all. Kaushal posted a picture of himself where he is seen bowing down as he stands in front of the holiest Sikh shrine - Golden...
Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his sadness over Rajput's demise. Actor Ajay Devgn also took...