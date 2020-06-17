Global  

Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey & Francesca Farago Announce Split

Just Jared Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago have split. The couple, who met on Netflix‘s Too Hot to Handle and got engaged, announced that they split on Tuesday (June 16). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Jowsey Francesca confirmed the news in a 5-minute YouTube video, called “Our Breakup,” confirming that they were no longer [...]
