|
Keanu Reeves offering 15-min virtual date for children cancer charity
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves offering 15-min virtual date for children cancer charity Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has promised a 15-minute private date in exchange to raise money for an Idaho-based children's cancer charity.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will answer questions and maybe share a virtual glass of wine in a Zoom...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this