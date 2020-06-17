Global  

Keanu Reeves offering 15-min virtual date for children cancer charity

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Keanu Reeves offering 15-min virtual date for children cancer charity Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has promised a 15-minute private date in exchange to raise money for an Idaho-based children's cancer charity.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will answer questions and maybe share a virtual glass of wine in a Zoom...
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Keanu Reeves auctioning Zoom date for children's charity

Keanu Reeves auctioning Zoom date for children's charity 00:53

 Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date over Zoom to raise money for a children's cancer charity.

