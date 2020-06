Riteish Deshmukh digs out old picture of his father Vilasrao Deshmukh with Mithun Chakraborty on his birthday Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty by posting an old monochrome picture of Chakraborty with Deshmukh's father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.



The 'Baaghi 3' actor took to Instagram to post the blast from the past picture and captioned it with... 👓 View full article