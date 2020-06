Nate Jeris RT @ananthkrishnan: China's official media broadly buries news of the worst clash on the India China border in 50+ years. Not mentioned in… 4 seconds ago Sandeep Maitraya Border Clash between india - China, There is report that 43 PLA Soldiers killed by Indian Army. @BBCWorld… https://t.co/923cReLIPa 5 seconds ago Saurabh Kumar RT @AdityaRajKaul: A very sad day for India. 20 Indian Army personnel now confirmed Killed In Action in border clash with China. More unfor… 6 seconds ago vamshikiran RT @DVATW: The US, UK and all other civilised pro democracy nations must support ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ as India faces down the hostile imperialism of… 8 seconds ago Ashok Kumar RT @AdityaRajKaul: BIG: American intelligence believes 35 Chinese troops died (in border clash with India), including one senior officer, a… 11 seconds ago bensadifarid RT @PDChina: The fatal clash in the #China-#India border region on Monday is the most severe in decades, and it is a provocative military o… 12 seconds ago bensadifarid RT @globaltimesnews: The fatal clash in the China-India border region on Monday is the most severe in decades, and it is a provocative mili… 13 seconds ago Rahul Singh RT @AsYouNotWish: Go back to the school already. Ladakh is not Kashmir, it’s another union territory of India which shares a border with C… 18 seconds ago