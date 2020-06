W. Meadowbrook♿🌊#Resister✌🌐 RT @Independent: Zach Braff and Donald Faison on Black Lives Matter: ‘It’s not enough to say you have a black friend’ https://t.co/evsoaC9g… 16 seconds ago Riee 👅 Zach Braff and Donald Faison on Black Lives Matter: ‘It’s not enough to say you have a black friend’ https://t.co/2Xjw9pHxJQ 6 minutes ago Zozo_Zozo RT @Independent: Zach Braff and Donald Faison on Black Lives Matter: ‘It’s not enough to say you have a black friend’ https://t.co/39fGhlyr… 10 minutes ago The Independent Zach Braff and Donald Faison on Black Lives Matter: ‘It’s not enough to say you have a black friend’ https://t.co/39fGhlyrGQ 16 minutes ago The Independent Zach Braff and Donald Faison on Black Lives Matter: ‘It’s not enough to say you have a black friend’ https://t.co/evsoaC9g0L 27 minutes ago The Nerdy Way🔜@ComicConAtHome So I think Zach Braff and Donald Faison should sell everything, and be in all commercials... #RealFriends 2 hours ago Earl Greene Zach Braff to white people: Having a black friend doesn't excuse you from national conversation about race https://t.co/HWJXm9CUfe 2 hours ago Gina Range Really? You don’t say. Zach Braff to white people: Having a black friend doesn't excuse you from national conversat… https://t.co/uGWUAD0aKx 3 hours ago