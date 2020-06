Luce Douady Dead - French Climber Dies at 16 Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Luce Douady has sadly died. The climber, who was known as a rising star on the French climbing team, died after falling from a cliff on Sunday (June 14), the French Federation of Mountaineering and Climbing (FFME) confirmed, via CNN. Luce was described as “very promising” in the statement from the FFME. “This terrible news [...] 👓 View full article

0

