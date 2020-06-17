Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Farhan Akhtar pens a poem 'of swooping vultures and crocodile tears'
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Farhan Akhtar dedicated a poem to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It appeared to deride the sudden concern for him by B-Town folk. Titled Gone too soon, he wrote: Sleep my brother, Let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, Let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap, Let the shrill get higher, Let the...
Actor Deepika Padukone, who did a special dance number in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "Raabta" in 2017, has opened up about the necessity for people to "reach out" in order to fight depression, in the wake of the late actors demise on Sunday morning.
People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna on June 16 to pay tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death case. Rajput had allegedly..
The tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide has shocked the nation and sparked a fresh debate on the scourge of nepotism in Bollywood. From members of the film fraternity to..
