Kriti Sanon pens a strong msg for trollers

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Yesterday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a tribute for her friend and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of 'Raabta' and penned a heartfelt note. Now, the diva took to her social media to share a long post about the on-going trolls who constantly messaged them for not posting anything about Sushant on social media.
Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:26Published