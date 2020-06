Jiah Khan’s mother reacts to Sushant’s death Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan shared a video on Instagram where she offered her condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. She stated that she is heartbroken by the news. She also slammed Bollywood and asked people to stop bullying actors. 👓 View full article