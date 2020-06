SSR's last seen on Whatsapp was 9:15 am Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise left his fans and B-town stars in shock. The star passed away by suicide on June 14th at his Bandra residence. Many of the actor's friends have been talking about their fondest memories with the actor after his death. Recently, filmmaker Anand Gandhi penned down a heartfelt eulogy for the 'Kedarnath' actor. In his post, he revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's last seen on Whatsapp was 9:15 am. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this