Kartik pays tribute to martyred soldiers Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Kartik Aaryan took to Instgram to pay a tribute to the 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, during India-China border clash. Thanking the Army personnel and expressing gratitude to their families, Kartik shared, “They do it for all of us. A big salute to all the brave men who show us what real sacrifice means. Thank you for protecting us. May the families of martyred heroes be blessed with immense strength. Jai Hind. Jai Jawan.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Charles joins tributes to soldiers caught up in ‘forgotten Dunkirk’



The Queen’s piper has led commemorations involving more than 500 players in a tribute to thousands of Scots killed or captured during “the forgotten Dunkirk” 80 years ago. The Second World War.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this