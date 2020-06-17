Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Denise Bidot: Here’s 10 Pics Of Lil Wayne’s New Plus-Size Model Girlfriend

SOHH Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Denise Bidot: Here’s 10 Pics Of Lil Wayne’s New Plus-Size Model GirlfriendGrammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne isn’t thinking about the bachelor life these days. The hip-hop star has made sudden headlines after getting extra boo’d up with plus-size model Denise Bidot. Denise x Bidot In celebration of Wayne’s new relationship goals partner, here’s 10 pics of the popular vixen. “Well hello there…. 💘 @galore” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram High-Key […]

The post Denise Bidot: Here’s 10 Pics Of Lil Wayne’s New Plus-Size Model Girlfriend appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Lil Wayne goes Instagram official with Denise Bidot

Lil Wayne goes Instagram official with Denise Bidot 01:11

 Lil Wayne is officially dating Denise Bidot after the model went Instagram official with their romance.

Related videos from verified sources

Lil Wayne shares his thoughts on the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love dilemma [Video]

Lil Wayne shares his thoughts on the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love dilemma

Lil Wayne joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Green Bay Packers. Hear what Weezy has to say about Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and where his loyalties lie as a Packers fan.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:03Published
Lil Wayne's music leaked through car washes [Video]

Lil Wayne's music leaked through car washes

Lil Wayne's music was always being leaked through CDs he left in his car.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:20Published
Denise Richards unveils hemp oil-infused skincare line [Video]

Denise Richards unveils hemp oil-infused skincare line

Denise Richards has launched a new range of hemp oil-infused skincare products.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Lil Wayne Bounces Back From Breakup W/ Another Plus-Size Vixen Model: “Something Special Happened”

Lil Wayne Bounces Back From Breakup W/ Another Plus-Size Vixen Model: “Something Special Happened” Young Money boss Lil Wayne seems to have found a new flame. Just weeks after his split from rumored fiancée and Australian model La’tecia Thomas, he’s...
SOHH

Lil Wayne's New Girlfriend Denise Bidot Shares PDA Pics

 Just a day after news broke that the 'Lollipop' rapper and the plus-sized model might be dating, she confirms the romance rumors with their photos together.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this