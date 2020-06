Related videos from verified sources Great-grandfather makes miracle recovery after battling coronavirus



A great-grandfather nicknamed 'Uncle Albert' who cheated death SIX times while battling coronavirus left doctors baffled - by making a miracle recovery. Robin Jones, 79, was struck down with the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 2 days ago Study: What Americans over 65 miss the most about pre-pandemic life



Half of Americans 65 and over confessed to missing the physical intimacy of hugs during COVID-19, a new survey revealed. Fifty-seven percent are eagerly awaiting the chance to embrace a loved one as.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago Study: What Americans over 65 miss this the most about pre-pandemic life



Half of Americans 65 and over confessed to missing the physical intimacy of hugs during COVID-19, a new survey revealed. Fifty-seven percent are eagerly awaiting the chance to embrace a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this