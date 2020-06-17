|
Relationship Gurus, Rachel and Dave Hollis’ Divorce Announcement Is Met with Mixed Reactions
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Rachel and Dave Hollis built a combined brand entity as a marriage unit. That’s why the announcement of their divorce has hit their followers very hard. Some have become skeptical about their relationship advice. Their split comes at a time when they were preparing to launch their app, RISE, to compliment their podcast, books, marriage […]
