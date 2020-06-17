Global  

Eleanor Carol Leavell, the Wife of Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr, Passes Away at 39

Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, the wife of Congressman Andy Barr, passed away on June 15, 2020 at the age of 39. The news comes as a shock to many as the cause of her death has not been specified. Andy Barr, a Republican, has represented Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District since 2013. He had been married to […]

Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, wife of Kentucky Republican, dead at 39

 The wife of Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr died “suddenly” on Tuesday night, reports said.
FOXNews.com

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

 LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets...
Seattle Times


