Mama June admits to a $2,500 per day drug habit in emotional plea to reunite with her kids Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mama June confessed to the severity of her drug habit during the latest episode of “Mama June: Family Crisis” in an impassioned plea to reunite with her family. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Mama June Tests Positive For Cocaine



Yahoo! is reporting that Mama June Shannon has tested positive for cocaine. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Friday's From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, the We tv reality star voluntarily takes a drug.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this