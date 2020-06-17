Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Love, Victor Tells a Different Story Than Love, Simon--But Key Aspects Remain

E! Online Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Love, Victor wants to do what Love, Simon didn't get to do--at least in some ways. Love, Simon is considered the first major Hollywood film to follow a gay character and his romance....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: POPSUGAR - Published
News video: Watch Victor and Mia Adorably Meet For the First Time in Exclusive Scene From Love, Victor

Watch Victor and Mia Adorably Meet For the First Time in Exclusive Scene From Love, Victor 01:52

 If you fell in love with the book-to-film adaptation of Love, Simon, then you're going to be just as obsessed with Hulu's new spinoff series, Love, Victor, which is based in the same world as the groundbreaking film. As he embarks on his journey of self-discovery, the series follows Victor's...

Related videos from verified sources

Love, Victor – official trailer (Hulu) [Video]

Love, Victor – official trailer (Hulu)

Love, Victor – official trailer (Hulu)

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 02:06Published
'Love is love': Kristen Bell doesn't 'care' about her daughters' future 'sexual choices' [Video]

'Love is love': Kristen Bell doesn't 'care' about her daughters' future 'sexual choices'

'Love is love': Kristen Bell doesn't 'care' about her daughters' future 'sexual choices' She has two young daughters - Lincoln and Delta - with her husband Dax Shepard, and has said she will love her..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:06Published
'Masters of Love' Trailer [Video]

'Masters of Love' Trailer

Masters of Love Trailer - 'Masters of Love' is a funny and moving look at the complications of modern love, friendship and dating, starring Edinburgh Festival Best Newcomer Ciaran Dowd (Drunk History).

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this