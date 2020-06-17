Global  

J. Cole Claps Back At Noname’s Disses W/ Big Facts On New Snow On Tha Bluff Response Song: “I Stand Behind Every Word”

SOHH Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
J. Cole Claps Back At Noname’s Disses W/ Big Facts On New Snow On Tha Bluff Response Song: “I Stand Behind Every Word”Roc Nation’s J. Cole has the entire world listening up. The hip-hop star has come through with his surprise “Snow On Tha Bluff” song presumably aimed at disses fired his way from fellow musician Noname. Cole x Snow Late Tuesday night, Jermaine came through with his unexpected audio gem. While the song primarily focuses on […]

