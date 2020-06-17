J. Cole Claps Back At Noname’s Disses W/ Big Facts On New Snow On Tha Bluff Response Song: “I Stand Behind Every Word” Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Roc Nation’s J. Cole has the entire world listening up. The hip-hop star has come through with his surprise “Snow On Tha Bluff” song presumably aimed at disses fired his way from fellow musician Noname. Cole x Snow Late Tuesday night, Jermaine came through with his unexpected audio gem. While the song primarily focuses on […]



The post J. Cole Claps Back At Noname’s Disses W/ Big Facts On New Snow On Tha Bluff Response Song: “I Stand Behind Every Word” appeared first on . Roc Nation’s J. Cole has the entire world listening up. The hip-hop star has come through with his surprise “Snow On Tha Bluff” song presumably aimed at disses fired his way from fellow musician Noname. Cole x Snow Late Tuesday night, Jermaine came through with his unexpected audio gem. While the song primarily focuses on […]The post J. Cole Claps Back At Noname’s Disses W/ Big Facts On New Snow On Tha Bluff Response Song: “I Stand Behind Every Word” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources ‘Sour Candy’ gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s collab gets MILLIONS of views



‘Sour Candy’ gets a sweet response: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s collab gets MILLIONS of views Gaga’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the singer’s upcoming album ‘Chromatica’, and the.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this