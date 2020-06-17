Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Internet Tries But Fails To Cancel Kendrick Lamar + J. Cole

SOHH Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The Internet Tries But Fails To Cancel Kendrick Lamar + J. ColeThe Internet might have finally taken an L. Social media erupted over the past few hours in an attempt to shut down people’s forceful Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole cancellation. Internet x J. Lamar On Wednesday, Twitter erupted with users immediately stopping a cancellation. The drama stemmed from some Internet folks catching feelings about Lamar […]

The post The Internet Tries But Fails To Cancel Kendrick Lamar + J. Cole appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

French Montana still claims he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar [Video]

French Montana still claims he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar

French Montana took to Twitter, doubling down on comments he made about Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
French Montana Still Claims He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar [Video]

French Montana Still Claims He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

French Montana Still Claims He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar French Montana took to Twitter, doubling down on comments he made about Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar. French Montana,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this