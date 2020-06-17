Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Pablo Alboran Comes Out as Gay: ‘Today I Want My Voice To Be Louder’
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Pablo Alboran Comes Out as Gay: ‘Today I Want My Voice To Be Louder’
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 (
16 minutes ago
)
In the midst of Pride Month, Pablo Alborán took to social media to share a very personal message with his fans.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Syria
Donald Trump
Turkey
Boris Johnson
Bashar al-Assad
North Korea
South Korea
Beijing
Himalayas
Germany
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Aunt Jemima
Premier League
India Border
Sushant Singh Rajput
Andy Barr
AIDS Vaccine
WORTH WATCHING
Can the new US sanctions on Syria bring down Assad’s regime?
Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police Departments
Marcus Rashford forces UK gov’t U-turn on free school meals
US sanctions on Syria: Caesar Act to take effect on Wednesday