Normal People's Paul Mescal & India Mullen Seen Out Together Again!

Just Jared Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Paul Mescal and India Mullen step out to grab some coffees on Wednesday (June 17) in East London, England. The Normal People co-stars have been seen out together a few times and fans have been wondering if they may be dating! If you don’t know, Normal People is a show that is currently available to [...]
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Paul Mescal hints at a new Normal People series

Paul Mescal hints at a new Normal People series 01:03

 Paul Mescal hints at a new Normal People series Paul has admitted he would "love" to play Connell Waldron again. The actor starred as Connell in the hit drama series, and has hinted he's open to reprising the role sometime in the future. Paul told The Hollywood Reporter: Paul told The Hollywood...

