Normal People's Paul Mescal & India Mullen Seen Out Together Again!
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Paul Mescal and India Mullen step out to grab some coffees on Wednesday (June 17) in East London, England. The Normal People co-stars have been seen out together a few times and fans have been wondering if they may be dating! If you don’t know, Normal People is a show that is currently available to [...]
Paul Mescal hints at a new Normal People series Paul has admitted he would "love" to play Connell Waldron again. The actor starred as Connell in the hit drama series, and has hinted he's open to reprising the role sometime in the future. Paul told The Hollywood Reporter: Paul told The Hollywood...
People of Vaishali paid tribute to Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh in Bihar on June 19. Sepoy Jai Kishor lost his life in a violent clash at Galwan valley of Ladakh on June 15-16.Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh mortal..