Trump Encouraged China’s Xi Jinping to Build More Camps For Muslims: Bolton

Trump: If Bolton publishes, it's 'criminal liability' [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said if his former national security adviser John Bolton publishes a book about the Trump White House, he will have broken the law. Gavino Garay has more.

Trump Said He Doesn't Want To Talk To Xi Chinese President



President Donald Trump said he’s not interested in speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump said he might even cut ties with the world’s second largest economy. The president said he was.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published on May 15, 2020