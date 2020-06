Danny Masterson Officially Charged With Three Counts of Rape; Faces Up To 45 Years in Prison Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Danny Masterson has been officially charged with rape. The former That 70s Show star has been formally charged with the rape of three women between 2001 and 2003, Variety reports. Danny, who also starred on Netflix’s The Ranch before being written off the show because of sexual assault allegations, is accused of raping a 23-year-old [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Inmate #1 The Rise of Danny Trejo Documentary movie



Inmate #1 The Rise of Danny Trejo Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This is the unbelievable true story of Hollywood's most unlikely hero, Danny Trejo. From an early life of drugs, armed.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:20 Published on May 6, 2020

Tweets about this