Outer Banks' Madison Bailey Is Pansexual & Introduces Her Girlfriend to Fans on Instagram

Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Madison Bailey is opening up about her sexuality in a series of new TikTok videos. The Outer Banks star revealed that she’s pansexual and also introduced her girlfriend in them, Mariah Linney. The month before, Madison opened up about being pansexual, saying that she’s attracted to other people regardless of gender. “Nobody knows that pansexual [...]
