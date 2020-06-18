Trump Fires Back at ‘Washed Up’ John Bolton in Hannity Interview
Thursday, 18 June 2020 (
30 minutes ago) President *Donald Trump* fired back at *John Bolton* Wednesday night during an interview with *Sean Hannity* over his new book.
Related videos from verified sources
Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton
In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29 Published 2 hours ago
White House trying to block John Bolton memoir
The Trump Administration is going to court to block the publication of Bolton's memoir next week. The administration claims Bolton did not complete a pre-publication review to ensure the book didn't..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:44 Published 12 hours ago
Tweets about this