Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 1 week ago Ricky Gervais sticks with Italian food 01:00 Ricky Gervais sticks with Italian food Ricky only eats Italian food when he travels around the world. The comic doesn't think it's easy to go wrong with pizza or pasta so sticks with familiar dishes rather than sampling local cuisine when he's away from home. He told The Sun newspaper: He told The...