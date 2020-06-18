Global  

Aarya: Sushmita Sen introduces Sikandar Kher as Daulat

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday took to social media and introduced co-actor Sikandar Kher's character - Daulat, who is to be seen alongside Sen in her upcoming debut web series 'Aarya.' The former Miss Universe shared pictures on Instagram and praised the actor saying "an absolute natural both on and off-screen. An intensity...
