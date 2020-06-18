Global  

Kriti Sanon's strong statement on trolls and blame game over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Kriti Sanon's strong statement on trolls and blame game over Sushant Singh Rajput's demiseAfter penning a heartbreaking note for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon has now taken to social media expressing ire over how people have reacted to the actor's demise. From talking about the constant messages she has been getting from trolls for not posting anything about Sushant on social media, to bashing...
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend 03:26

 Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood, like actors Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, and directors Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek...

