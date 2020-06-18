Global  

Abhinav Kashyap trolled for speaking out against Salman Khan

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020
Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap says he is being trolled for accusing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan of sabotaging his career. "Looks like Salman Khan's troll armies from Pakistan and Bangladesh is back on my facebook wall. The muck and filth being thrown at me for speaking the truth just goes to show the class of people that...
