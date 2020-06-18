Global  

George Floyd's daughter thanks Kanye West for college fund

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020
Gianna Flyod, daughter of George Floyd, who died in police custody, has thanked rapper Kanye West for paying for her college education. West has promised to entirely cover the six-year-old's fees, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education. Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a...
News video: George Floyd's daughter thanks Kanye West for college fund generosity

George Floyd's daughter thanks Kanye West for college fund generosity 00:42

 Gianna Floyd, the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd, has thanked Kanye West for paying for her college education.

