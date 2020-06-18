George Floyd's daughter thanks Kanye West for college fund
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Gianna Flyod, daughter of George Floyd, who died in police custody, has thanked rapper Kanye West for paying for her college education. West has promised to entirely cover the six-year-old's fees, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education. Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a...
