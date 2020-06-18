Global  

Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey Reveals Why He Split with Co-Star Francesca Farago

Just Jared Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Harry Jowsey is opening up about his split from Too Hot to Handle co-star Francesca Farago. Just one day after announcing their split, Harry released a video on Wednesday (June 17) addressing his breakup from Francesca. “When we were together, we were always on edge,” Harry explained. “The happiest moments of my life were with [...]
 Out of the entire cast, Francesca and Harry were the only pairing to survive after the show wrapped — which they made very clear via Instagram.But then on June 16, Francesca uploaded a teary video to YouTube titled “Our Break Up,”.and explained that Harry broke up with her because he couldn’t...

