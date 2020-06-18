Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey Reveals Why He Split with Co-Star Francesca Farago
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Harry Jowsey is opening up about his split from Too Hot to Handle co-star Francesca Farago. Just one day after announcing their split, Harry released a video on Wednesday (June 17) addressing his breakup from Francesca. “When we were together, we were always on edge,” Harry explained. “The happiest moments of my life were with [...]
Out of the entire cast, Francesca and Harry were the only pairing to survive after the show wrapped — which they made very clear via Instagram.But then on June 16, Francesca uploaded a teary video to YouTube titled “Our Break Up,”.and explained that Harry broke up with her because he couldn’t...
"Too Hot To Handle" Canadian contestant Francesa Farago wasn't afraid to stir up some drama on the Netflix dating show. After finding love with Harry Jowsey, she gives ET Canada digital reporter Graeme..
Harry Jowsey insists there's a "big reason" he broke up with Francesca Farago. On Tuesday, the Too Hot to Handle star announced she and Harry were no longer... E! Online Also reported by •Extra •Belfast Telegraph •AceShowbiz