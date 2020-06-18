Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Neetu Kapoor's adorable pic with her new pup

IndiaTimes Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Neetu Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with her new pup and it is definitely one of the sweetest pictures you will see on the internet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Puppy and cat best friends say goodbye when pup gets adopted [Video]

Puppy and cat best friends say goodbye when pup gets adopted

This is the adorable moment a puppy and cat who became best friends said 'goodbye' after the little Staffy was finally adopted by his new family.Cheerio, the cat, and Elvis, the Staffordshire bull..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni twins with her mother Neetu in her new post [Video]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni twins with her mother Neetu in her new post

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been spending a lot of time with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since she arrived in Mumbai, after the demise of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:45Published
Wind Chimes Gets Pup Wound Up [Video]

Wind Chimes Gets Pup Wound Up

Occurred on May 14, 2020 / Lancaster, Ohio, USA Info from Licensor: "Our golden retriever puppy, Chisum gets into my potted flowers, so I moved the flowers and put the wind chimes in their place. He..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this