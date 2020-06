Ritika Badiani on Chaman Bahaar: It is a very special role Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Actress Ritika Badiani describes her role in Chaman Bahaar as a very special one. The film, which also stars Jitendra Kumar, is set in a small town in India. It is a story of unrequited love.



"It's a very special role. The role demanded that I establish a strong connect without saying much. I was very particular about my body...

