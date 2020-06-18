Farhan Akhtar celebrates 16 years of Lakshya

Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Farhan Akhtar directed ‘Lakshaya’, an inspiring war drama, had hit the screens on June 18, 2004. Paying a tribute to the Indian Army for their support, Farhan Akhtar penned a note about the Hrithik Roshan starrer on Twitter, “16 years of Lakshya... an experience that’s much more than a film to me and all who created it. Respect & gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and their support.” The film showcased how a determined Hrithik worked his way into the Indian Army, while Preity Zinta essayed the role of a journalist.