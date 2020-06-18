Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farhan Akhtar celebrates 16 years of Lakshya

IndiaTimes Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Farhan Akhtar directed ‘Lakshaya’, an inspiring war drama, had hit the screens on June 18, 2004. Paying a tribute to the Indian Army for their support, Farhan Akhtar penned a note about the Hrithik Roshan starrer on Twitter, “16 years of Lakshya... an experience that’s much more than a film to me and all who created it. Respect & gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and their support.” The film showcased how a determined Hrithik worked his way into the Indian Army, while Preity Zinta essayed the role of a journalist.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Javed Akhtar on how life is like rummy, & Farhan's 'surprising' success [Video]

Javed Akhtar on how life is like rummy, & Farhan's 'surprising' success

Javed Akhtar spoke with RJ Peeyush as part of the 100 Hours, 100 Stars campaign to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19. Javed explained on how life is like rummy. Javed also spoke on Farhan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:02Published

Related news from verified sources

16 Years of Lakshya: Who would have thought a slacker could transform into a soldier?

16 Years of Lakshya: Who would have thought a slacker could transform into a soldier? When a filmmaker's debut as a director is hailed as a cult, it not only makes him one of the most promising voices in the Hindi Cinema but also hangs an...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this