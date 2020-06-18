Global  

Abhishek Bachchan's first look from Breathe: Into the Shadows out!

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Following the recent launch date announcement of the Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows last week, Amazon Prime Video revealed the first look of its much-awaited Abhishek Bachchan starrer, today (June 18). The Abundantia Entertainment created, psychological crime thriller will see the much-loved Abhishek Bachchan in his...
