Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bollywood biggies court trouble in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Bollywood biggies court trouble in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide caseOn Wednesday, a criminal complaint was filed in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The complaint was filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. Rajput's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Instagram memorialises late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account

Instagram memorialises late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account 01:17

 Photo-sharing application Instagram 'memorialised' the account of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai residence recently. "Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. This account has been memorialised. Memorialised accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone's...

Related videos from verified sources

Mouni Roy shares throwback photos with Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Mouni Roy shares throwback photos with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Mouni Roy on Friday remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing some pictures on social media.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:41Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally

The late Sushant Singh Rajputs last film "Dil Bechara" will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:32Published
Rajkummar Rao promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' [Video]

Rajkummar Rao promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'

"You'll be missed Bhai," Rajkummar Rao had written in his social media post on the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Now the actor has taken up the responsibility to promote Sushant's last film..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Late actor Inder Kumar's wife demands stop on nepotism; accuses Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan of not helping her husband

 Inder Kumar's wife Pallavi opened up on nepotism in Bollywood after Karan Johar was accused of involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case
DNA

Abhay Deol takes a dig at Bollywood award shows; says people in the industry lobby against you

 Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case has created a wave in Bollywood. One after another, a lot of artistes have confessed facing the 'favouritism' and shared...
Mid-Day

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Case filed against the late actor's rumoured GF, Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar court

 Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated for nine hours on Thursday in which she claimed that late Sushant Singh Rajput's house was haunted. A case has been filed...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this