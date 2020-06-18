Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dad's YouTube Channel Advises How To Change A Flat, Other Life Skills

NPR Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Rob Kenney has two grown children, but thanks to his new YouTube channel — called "Dad, How Do I?" — he has more than 2 million "Internet" kids. In his videos, he shares a few dad jokes and dad-vice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Localish - Published
News video: Dad launches 'How-To' channel for kids without fathers

Dad launches 'How-To' channel for kids without fathers 03:02

 Rob Kenney has become a father figure to over 2 million subscribers, thanks to his YouTube channel 'Dad, How Do I?' Rob grew up without having his father around, so now he's helping other kids in similar situations. His videos cover everything from tying a tie to changing a flat tire. Rob even...

Related videos from verified sources

A Minute Of Kindness: The YouTuber Teaching You How To Do The Simple Things [Video]

A Minute Of Kindness: The YouTuber Teaching You How To Do The Simple Things

This dad creates how-to videos on YouTube, teaching everything from how to jumpstart a car to ironing a shirt. Lockdown was the perfect catalyst for Robert to launch his channel showing people basic..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Britain's youngest entrepreneur launches garden and maintenance business [Video]

Britain's youngest entrepreneur launches garden and maintenance business

Britain's youngest entrepreneur has launched a garden and maintenance business aged SIX - and vowed to become a millionaire. Brave Alfie Bradley has battled a severe speech disorder to set up his own..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Kids Get Tired And Sleep In Wagon Instead Of Bothering Their Dad As He Protested Against Racism [Video]

Kids Get Tired And Sleep In Wagon Instead Of Bothering Their Dad As He Protested Against Racism

These kids showed absolute cooperation as their dad protested in an anti-racism protest. They seemed tired and decided to dose off in the wagon instead of bothering him. They cuddled up and slept with..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:13Published

Tweets about this