Dad's YouTube Channel Advises How To Change A Flat, Other Life Skills



Related videos from verified sources A Minute Of Kindness: The YouTuber Teaching You How To Do The Simple Things



This dad creates how-to videos on YouTube, teaching everything from how to jumpstart a car to ironing a shirt. Lockdown was the perfect catalyst for Robert to launch his channel showing people basic.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 4 days ago Britain's youngest entrepreneur launches garden and maintenance business



Britain's youngest entrepreneur has launched a garden and maintenance business aged SIX - and vowed to become a millionaire. Brave Alfie Bradley has battled a severe speech disorder to set up his own.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 5 days ago Kids Get Tired And Sleep In Wagon Instead Of Bothering Their Dad As He Protested Against Racism



These kids showed absolute cooperation as their dad protested in an anti-racism protest. They seemed tired and decided to dose off in the wagon instead of bothering him. They cuddled up and slept with.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this