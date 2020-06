"Desperados" - cast: Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, Robbie Amell, Heather Graham, Lamorne Morris, Sarah Burns, Jessica Chaffin, Izzy Diaz, Mo Gaffney, Bryan Safi, George Basil, Allan McLeod, Niccole Thurman, ViviAnn Yee, Scott Rodgers Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

*Release date :* July 03, 2020

*Release date :* July 03, 2020

*Synopsis :* "Desperados" centers on a woman (Nasim Pedrad) who falls for the perfect guy, but when he doesn't return a call ...

