GROW Girlathon RT HuffPostWomen: “As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent,” the actor wrote. https://t.co/ab2ZPdk111 #girlpower 5 minutes ago

Reel Scope https://t.co/WjTkRYftTj Lawrence demands justice for Breonna Taylor as she joins Twitter for the first time… https://t.co/TIWHD3fX5o 15 minutes ago

Revelation 13:18 Jennifer Lawrence joins Twitter with a message: Charge the police who shot Breonna Taylor https://t.co/mw3xzTh50d via @courierjournal 48 minutes ago

1071 KISS FM Jennifer Lawrence just joined Twitter for an amazing cause. https://t.co/kgUXb7Uq95 52 minutes ago

BennBell Thank you Jennifer! https://t.co/JbBJHMClWE 55 minutes ago

Anette Fekete RT @pinkvilla: #JenniferLawrence finally joined the world of Twitter to raise her voice against #racialinjustice in America. https://t.co/F… 1 hour ago

Ronni Algeo RT @people: Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter to Advocate Justice for Breonna Taylor: 'I Cannot Be Silent'​ https://t.co/IzF4CkgbAI 1 hour ago