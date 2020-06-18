Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Gandolfini Once Threatened to 'Beat the F-k' Out of Harvey Weinstein

Just Jared Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
James Gandolfini once threatened to “beat the f*ck” out of Harvey Weinstein. His Sopranos co-stars Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli were guests on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience where they told the story. Weinstein wanted James to appear on David Letterman‘s talk show to promote 2012’s excellent Killing Them Softly. The actors [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Raping Teenager [Video]

Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Raping Teenager

New rape accusations have been leveled against Harvey Weinstein. According to Newser, four new cases have emerged accusing the disgraced Hollywood exec. The accusers say the movie mogul sexually..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Harvey Weinstein accused of r*ping four more women in new lawsuit [Video]

Harvey Weinstein accused of r*ping four more women in new lawsuit

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of r*ping four more women in a new lawsuit.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Goldie Hawn stood up to Harvey Weinstein over Chicago script [Video]

Goldie Hawn stood up to Harvey Weinstein over Chicago script

Goldie Hawn has detailed her heated debate with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein who cast her in 'Chicago' in a role for a "23 year old" when she was in her 40s.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this

ilovedeerhunter

k 🌷 RT @THR: James Gandolfini once became so fed up with Harvey Weinstein, the late actor was ready to assault the disgraced movie mogul https:… 1 minute ago

Moira_0_Hara

Moira O'Hara RT @JustJared: The late actor James Gandolfini once threatened the "beat the f-ck" out of Harvey Weinstein - find out why: https://t.co/zt… 6 minutes ago