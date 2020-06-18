Global  

Listen To Phoebe Bridgers' New Album 'Punisher'

Clash Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
It's out now...

*Phoebe Bridgers* has shared her new album 'Punisher' ahead of schedule.

Set to be released on June 19th, it's the follow-on to her outstanding debut album *'Stranger In The Alps'*.

Clash gave the album 8/10 in its review, with writer Susan Hansen *noting*:

"A renewed confidence through songwriting is delivered. Each track has an identity as heard on the song ‘Kyoto’ where she tackles experiences of Japan. At first the upbeat vibe seems to underpin the excitement of her travel adventure. But that’s not all, there’s dealing with alcoholism and the feeling of being dissociated no matter how fantastic things may seem."

"‘Punisher’ is an immense album tackling the ugly and absurd sides to life with beauty, humour and self-awareness. It’s a unique reporting style and a key statement."

Now available to stream in full, Phoebe Bridgers has noted that she won't be pushing the record at this time, out of respect for the ongoing protests in America.

Listen to 'Punisher' below.

