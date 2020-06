Raven Symone Marries Miranda Pearman-Maday In Backyard Wedding - See the Pics! Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Raven Symone is officially off the market! The Raven's Home star announced on Thursday morning (June 18) that she wed Miranda Pearman-Maday the night before. "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this [...]