Katherine Langford's 'Cursed' Announces Release Date & Teaser Trailer!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Katherine Langford‘s upcoming new series Cursed has been given a release date! The upcoming show will premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 17th. In addition to the release date announcement, the streaming service also debuted a new teaser trailer! Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Langford), a [...]
Video credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Cursed on Netflix - Official Trailer

Cursed on Netflix - Official Trailer 01:00

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Cursed Season 1, created by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. It stars Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Peter Mullan, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Daniel Sharman. Cursed Season 1 Release Date: July 17, 2020 on Netflix Are you...

